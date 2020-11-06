WATCH - Warming Trend Resumes Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A veil of clouds rolled through the region Thursday, but that didn’t set temperatures back much at all. Our string of unseasonable warmth continues all the way into the weekend!

Fair skies will be with us for the next several days. Expect highs to go into the low 70s Friday and Saturday, with even warmer temperatures expected late weekend into the start of next week. We may even flirt with a record high temperature Monday! Our next decent shot of rain doesn’t arrive until Tuesday night into Veterans' Day Wednesday. That will be followed by the return of cooler, more seasonal air.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High 71, Low 45, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High 73, Low 52, winds SE-6

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 77, Low 56, winds SE-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 82 (1909)

Record Low: 15 (1991)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.97″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Count: 56)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

