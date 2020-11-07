Class One graduates from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department celebrated the first-ever graduating class from their law enforcement academy Friday afternoon.

The first class of the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy is set to graduate this afternoon. Eight men and three women are set to graduate. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/zy2bOp5SDc — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) November 6, 2020

The class consisted of eight men and three women who have spent the last five months training at the academy which opened in June.

During the graduation ceremony, members of class one had the opportunity to have a loved one pin their BGPD badge on their uniform.

One new graduate of class one included the first Burmese officer to serve the department.

Poe Meh, who moved to Bowling Green a few years ago hopes people in her community see her as a role model.

“It feels amazing to have some people that look up to me. I wanted to be a role model for them. I have two nieces and every day that I came home from work and they look up to me and they show respect to me and that’s what they should do for every other officer out there," said Poe Meh, class one graduate.

Another graduate has a unique story, John Spencer-Smith served as a firefighter in Glasgow for several years before deciding he wanted to join the Bowling Green Police Department.

“I was a firefighter for 7 years. Before I was a firefighter I graduated from WKU with a degree in criminology. It was always in my mind to be a law enforcement officer and after a few years as a firefighter I just decided I was going to pursue it and I couldn’t have picked a better place I am grateful to have the opportunity to be here,” said John Spencer-Smith.

Smith was also asked how he felt joining the police force with some negativity surrounding law enforcement in some areas of the country.

“This is a hard time in our country and this is a community that has given the police department a huge amount of support through the years, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the city of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Police Department," added Smith.

BGPD is already recruiting for a second class to attend the academy. You can submit an application through November 20.

