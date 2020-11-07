Election 2020: Unofficial results for Bowling Green City Commissioner race

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the State Board of Elections, the unofficial results for the Bowling Green City Commission race have been released.

Results show incumbent Sue Parrigin getting the most votes for Bowling Green City Commission at 8,129 votes, Dana Beasley Brown at 7,828 votes, Melinda Hill at 7,514, and Carlos D’Angelo Bailey at 7,327. Bailey beat out longtime incumbent Joe Denning by only 271 votes.

A total of 66,449 people voted in the city commissioner race in Bowling Green.

The state won’t certify winners until November 9.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.