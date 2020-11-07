Fire truck wrecks, flips on top during emergency call in Metcalfe Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a single vehicle injury collision on KY 2387, approximately 1.5 miles east of Summer Shade, KY.

Police say Myra R. Dubree was operating a 2008 GMC 5500 Series fire truck northbound on KY 2387 in emergency response, with passenger Megan D. Berry in the vehicle. Police say Dubree yielded to another emergency vehicle, also in emergency response; as Dubree yielded to the other emergency vehicle, the passenger side tires dropped off the northbound shoulder.

Police say Dubree then attempted to steer back onto the roadway causing the vehicle to overcorrect. Police say the vehicle then crossed both travel lanes and exited the roadway off the south bound shoulder then striking a drainage culvert just off the southbound shoulder, causing it to overturn.

Police say the vehicle then came to final rest on its roof in a private driveway.

Police say Dubree and Berry were transported from the scene by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to TJ Samson Hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries. Police say both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Deputy Burton was assisted at the scene by Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Summer Shade VFD, Edmonton VFD, and Constable Tony Shockley.

