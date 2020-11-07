Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Redeemer Church

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -“So one of the things that we talk about a lot is, we want to impact our communities with the hope of Jesus. So we’re always looking for opportunities to get outside of our church building,” said Justin Pate, lead pastor.

A local church in Bowling Green has gone above and beyond for their local community at a time when people needed hope the most.

“Redeemer Church is a small church near Bristow Elementary where I work and they just are constantly going above and beyond to help our community reach out for kids. They never hesitate to lend a hand. They are just for a small church, and they have the world’s biggest heart,” said Chelsea Vincent, Bristow Elementary.

What seemed like a small jester of painting games on the ground for children to play outside during recess meant so much more to those at the school.

“So when they did our, our outdoor play area, on the concrete for the kids, the obstacle course, things like that, it’s just amazing. Their creativity, the things that they did, all the people that came together to make it possible. It really is inspiring to know that a community partner like that cares so much about our kids that they know, this is such a hard time. So let’s make something fun for them,” added Vincent.

The church has also worked hard to provide meals to the community.

“So throughout the pandemic, when schools first shut down for NTI, we knew that food was going to be a big problem. That’s one of the issues around here is just getting food when school is not in session. So we were able to partner with them and cook some meals and shared some meals with the community. We were able to deliver those right before school started. We also did a big pancake breakfast with them. We actually last year, did a big car show and was able to donate about $1,000 in gift cards, as well as I think six totes full of food to further a backpack program. So yeah, we’ve been able to partner with them a lot, a lot of just supplying food for the community," added Pate.

For their outpouring of kindness to the community and their generosity, we honor Redeemer Church as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“It’s really just a picture of our church, we always try to keep in the forefront of our mind and our mission. If we were to ever close our doors with anybody in the community care. Because if everything we do is just inward, we’re kind of missing the whole point of being a church. So we say that Jesus on the inside should make a difference on the outside. It really just means that our people are taking that to heart and really living that mission in their daily lives. So for someone in the community to say, Hey, we got it, we need you guys. We were laughing. One of the things we’ve got a few phone calls of, we didn’t know where else to turn. So we called you all and we said that’s exactly what we want. We want our community we have this problem. We have this issue. We don’t know what to do, who we’re going to call it, let’s call Redeemer. So that’s just been something good to see that people are seeing that and experiencing that. But it’s really just a product of a church that really loves God and loves people and wants to impact our community with the help of Jesus," added Pate.

