Associated Press: Joe Biden wins White House

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Associated Press reports Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

A win in Pennsylvania sealed his victory after more than three tension-filled days of counting votes.

Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

