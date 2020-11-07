Associated Press: Joe Biden wins White House
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Associated Press reports Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.
A win in Pennsylvania sealed his victory after more than three tension-filled days of counting votes.
Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
