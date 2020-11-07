Kentucky third party voters react to election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have heard from the two main political parties constantly but third-party voters are saying “we are still here.”

“It’s really the polarization of the political parties that has forced me to vote Libertarian," says third party voter and Bowling Green native Rick Malek.

Red or blue may seem to be the only options, but over two million US voters disagreed and voted for the third party. In Kentucky, over 30 thousand voted third party, either Jo Jorgensen, Kanye West, or Brock Pierce.

Voter Rick Malek disagrees with the rhetoric that a third party vote is a throw-away vote.

“I think it’s really important, especially when the concepts are rooted in individualism, individual liberties, personal freedoms. Those are the cornerstones of our republic," explains Malek.

They are values Malek says he does not see enough of in the two main parties, saying, "it’s more of a statement on the craziness and kind of the tribal partisan nature of the two parties.”

Malek considers himself a left-leaning Libertarian. However, Kentuckian Jacob Clark, another Libertarian, considers himself right-leaning.

“I’m for small government that stays out of your personal life and your business," says Clark.

The Leitchfield resident is not only a Libertarian voter. He has run for office as well, and in both ways, he says it is frustrating.

“They said, oh, don’t vote for this guy because even if he’s elected, nobody will work with him," Clark explains.

The current parties and the current system, he says do not represent him and scare others away from a third party.

“It’s not that third parties should be abolished and never heard from again. We need more options, not less, so there’s raked choice voting that Maine started using this year.”

Clark says he wants to ranked-choice because nothing is more gratifying than voting for someone you truly believe in.

