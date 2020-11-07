Local Girl Scout honored for effort leading to arrest of man charged with human trafficking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dixie Hurt found her passion for being a Girl Scout at a young age. She has participated in the program for ten years now.

“Honestly there was a few years that I was a little bit ‘gray’ on it, and didn’t really want to keep going, but my mom helped me get through that part and I’m really glad I stuck with it because it’s taught me a lot,” Hurt said.

She went on to say that Girl Scouts has taught her valuable lessons of responsibility, integrity and friendship.

“The basic things every girl needs when they are growing up,” Hurt explained.

Some of those values held true when she was faced with a difficult situation a few months ago. Two of her friends connected with an older man they met online and were planning to meet in person. Hurt promised them she wouldn’t tell anyone.

“Promises for me are one of the really big things for me as one of the things you do not break," Hurt said.

It took a lot of courage for Hurt to break that promise and tell an adult about the situation. But in the end, she did, and it paid off as the older man her friends were talking to was eventually arrested for human trafficking.

“Instead of thinking about how mad they would be if you did speak up, think about how bad it could be if you didn’t. That is one of the things that got me to do it,” Hurt said as advice for someone that might be afraid to speak up about a similar situation.

On Friday, Hurt was honored by Phoenix Rising, a non-profit that provides resources for victims of human trafficking.

“These situations happen far more often than I think we really realize, and using Dixie as an example, I’m sure it was hard to break that promise with her friends but we would have rather her break that promise and possibly save someone’s life than not saying anything and who knows what may have happened,” Felicia Bland with Phoenix Rising said.

If you would like to report a possible situation of human trafficking you should immediately contact local law enforcement. If you are a victim and need resources you can call Phoenix Rising at 973-937-7759. You can also click here to visit Phoenix Rising’s website.

