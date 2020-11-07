Advertisement

Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person

Credit: Logan County Sheriff's Office(Credit: Logan County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing person.

Terry W. Knight is a white man who is 6 ft. tall and weighs 225 lbs.

Knight has brown hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo zip hoodie, a gray Darpro work shirt with neon yellow, dark work pants, and work boots.

According to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s office, Knight was last seen in the area of USA fuel in Russellville Friday morning around 6 a.m.

If you have any information on Mr. Knights’s location, contact the Logan County dispatch at 270-726-4911.

Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 6, 2020

