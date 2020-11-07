Playoffs delayed one week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The high school football playoffs have been pushed pack one week, the Kentucky High School Athletics Association announced Saturday morning.

“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues with our state and the current status of the pandemic. And I have stated all along that our decisions would be made at the time with the eye toward the best interest of students,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said. “And while it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown.”

The first round of the playoffs will now begin the weekend of November 19. There are currently no other planned changes in the playoff structure at this time but substantial changes could be made in the coming days or weeks.

“It isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines, it’s about 82 counties Friday being defined as “red” including the vast majority of the east. It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions,” Tackett said. “Ideally, this will give them time to review their situations, and hopefully see some progress. This will also allow them to further review with their health departments, decide where to play, etc. in time to also see some adjustment in case numbers.”

