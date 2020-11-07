Advertisement

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, before President Donald Trump's departure on Marine One. Trump is traveling to campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, before President Donald Trump's departure on Marine One. Trump is traveling to campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

