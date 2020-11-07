Advertisement

US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE — The United States set a record of more than 126,400 confirmed cases in a single day on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in the U.S. is approaching 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Total U.S. cases since the start of the pandemic are nearing 10 million, and confirmed cases globally are approaching 50 million.

Worldwide infection numbers are also setting records. The world reached 400,000 daily confirmed cases on Oct. 15; 500,000 on Oct. 26, and 600,000 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average for daily deaths in the U.S. rose in the past two weeks from 772 on Oct. 23 to 911 on Friday. Those numbers were higher in the spring and August.

The global death toll hit a daily record of 11,024 confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck wrecks, flips on top during emergency call in Metcalfe Co.
Associated Press: Joe Biden wins White House
Gov. Beshear Reports 2,162 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths Saturday
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person

Latest News

Biden promotes unity, turns to business of transition
Johnson denies his Trump ties weaken UK-US bond under Biden
Iran’s president calls on Biden to return to nuclear deal
Tokyo holds 1-day gym meet to show Olympics may be possible
Eta makes landfall on Cuba as Guatemala searches for victims