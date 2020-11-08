Advertisement

50 animals found dead, 23 rescued from Tenn. home

50 animals were found dead during a rescue operation at a Tennessee home on Oct. 24, WTVF reported.
Dogs rescued from Columbia home.
Dogs rescued from Columbia home.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WVLT) -50 animals were found dead during a rescue operation at a Maury County home on Oct. 24, WTVF reported.

The Maury County Animal Services Special Tactical Animal Rescue and the Maury County Sheriff’s Department were able to rescue 23 pets.

The Maury County Animal Control Director told WTVF the case was the most egregious situation he has ever worked and that the animals were in the worst shape he’s ever seen.

WTVF reported, Carolyn Bauer was arrested Friday on animal cruelty charges.

Officials say Bauer was collecting the animals from other rescues and telling them that she would transfer them elsewhere but would take them to her home instead.

The Nashville Humane Association partnered with Maury County Animal Control to place the animals. The humane association said they had to groom every surviving animal because of the smell and mangled fur.

The surviving animals have been placed in foster homes and will remain there until late Dec. Officials say the animals had little interaction so they need to be with foster families to be acclimated to being around people.

