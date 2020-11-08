Advertisement

Authentic wins the Breeders’ Cup Classic

Authentic also won the 2020 Kentucky Derby in September.
Authentic wins the Breeders' Cup Classic.
Authentic wins the Breeders' Cup Classic.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In one of the deepest Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) fields in years, 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic capped a spectacular year with a big win in this $6-million dollar race.

Bob Baffert’s Authentic won Saturday’s showdown by 2 1/2 lengths.

Improbable finished in second and Global Campaign finished in third.

This is Bob Baffert’s fourth win in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

