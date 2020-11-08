Blessings Inc. helping members of the Bowling Green community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Blessings Inc. located off of Ruessville road is a small store making a large impact within the community.

“Well, we’re a nonprofit organization. We are here to serve the community. I’ve noticed that prices and other thrift shops are high and we just don’t put a price on our items. We just take what people can give us what they’re able to give. We really see a lot of the goodness in people’s hearts and we care about our customers, a lot of them come here, not only for, you know, clothes and household items, but they come for prayer and encouragement as well. We’ve made a lot of friends here in Bowling Green and it inspired me, I guess it was the Lord. He just told me to open this up, and I did it," said Robin Davis, Blessings Inc.

Robin said since COVID began they have seen more people coming in for items but are receiving fewer donations.

“Since COVID started in the beginning, it wasn’t I guess, when everyone got the stimulus and stuff, it wasn’t so bad. But then after now, I’m seeing the middle class struggling where they used to have two jobs and now they only have one person working in the household. You know the woman is staying home with the kids and stuff like that. So, you know, I see a lot more of the middle class coming in and getting clothes and items and stuff like that. I’ve noticed our donations have gone down, people aren’t able to give as much as they were able to, you know, that’s I guess why they can’t just go out to the store and buy whatever," added Robin.

The store however is always accepting donations if you have items available. They are in need of winter items and men’s clothing.

“We’re here, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. They can come in between eight and four and any other time during the week. I have a little shelter on the side of the building that you just drop it off there and then we will get it in the store,” added Robin.

Blessings Inc. also offers a food pantry and free showers on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

