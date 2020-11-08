Advertisement

Hershey’s Halloween sales up despite fewer trick-or-treaters

Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite lower enthusiasm for trick-or-treating during the pandemic.
(WTVG)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(AP)-Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite lower enthusiasm for trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

CEO Michele Buck said Friday that earlier shipments of Halloween candy to stores helped boost sales. So did marketing messages that suggested safe ways to celebrate.

Hershey’s e-commerce sales grew 80% in the third quarter.

The early Halloween sales helped Hershey to a stronger-than-expected third quarter. The company said its sales rose 4% to $2.2 billion in the July-September period.

