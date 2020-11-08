Advertisement

Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris

Many shared their reactions on social media. Some have stayed notably silent.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Jill Biden is at left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Jill Biden is at left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A number of lawmakers, politicians, activists and other leaders from Kentucky have taken to social media to share their reactions to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. To this point, many Kentucky Republicans have not released statements.

[RELATED: How will Senator McConnell work with a Biden presidency?]

Scroll down to see those social media reactions. Know of any others that should be added to this page? Contact us using the feedback form here.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck wrecks, flips on top during emergency call in Metcalfe Co.
Associated Press: Joe Biden wins White House
Gov. Beshear Reports 2,162 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths Saturday
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person

Latest News

Several organizations honor veterans in Bowling Green
Blessings Inc. helping members of the Bowling Green community
‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat
Gov. Beshear Reports 2,162 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths Saturday
Authentic wins the Breeders’ Cup Classic