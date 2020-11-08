Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A number of lawmakers, politicians, activists and other leaders from Kentucky have taken to social media to share their reactions to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. To this point, many Kentucky Republicans have not released statements.

Now, the election is over and it is time to come together as Americans and as Kentuckians. We are in the fight of our lifetime against COVID-19 and we must unite to battle this virus that has killed 235,000 Americans including more than 1,500 Kentuckians. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 7, 2020

2/2 I am also proud our incoming First Lady @DrBiden is a lifelong educator! In her, our children will have a strong advocate. — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Our nation has waited far too long for someone like you to help lead us. In this historic moment, we thank you. — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) November 7, 2020

Almost 10 months ago, I proudly endorsed Vice President @JoeBiden. I’m proud to now call him President-Elect. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 7, 2020

“You’re fired.” - America — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) November 7, 2020

I also want to congratulate @DrBiden and @DouglasEmhoff on this historic accomplishment. Together, we will build a better country for all our people. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) November 7, 2020

.. To have a leader afraid to say “Black Lives Matter” while inequity and injustice continued to level our community, was devastating.. For us, this was more than just a policy election, it was a CHARACTER election. I’m so freaking happy right now! — Devine Carama (@DevineCarama) November 7, 2020

America is best when we purposefully align our many diverse viewpoints around hope, compassion and opportunity. Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as they begin the good and noble work of unifying our great country. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 7, 2020

I had no idea the emotions I would feel when it became final.



Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris!!! — Morgan McGarvey (@MorganMcGarvey) November 7, 2020

