Advertisement

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Big Lake area north of Anchorage, Alaska, early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.
SOURCE: MGN
SOURCE: MGN(KALB)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Big Lake area north of Anchorage, Alaska, early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said Anchorage was not expecting a Tsunami warning from the quake.

CNN reported in July, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off southern Alaska’s coast, rocking the Alaska Peninsula and briefly sparking tsunami concerns before officials said no destructive waves were coming.

That earthquake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 60 miles southeast of Perryville on the sparsely populated Alaska Peninsula.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck wrecks, flips on top during emergency call in Metcalfe Co.
Associated Press: Joe Biden wins White House
Gov. Beshear Reports 2,162 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths Saturday
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person

Latest News

Several organizations honor veterans in Bowling Green
Blessings Inc. helping members of the Bowling Green community
‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat
Gov. Beshear Reports 2,162 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths Saturday
Authentic wins the Breeders’ Cup Classic