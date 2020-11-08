Several organizations honor veterans in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Due to COVID-19 the annual Bowling Green Veterans Day parade had to be canceled. However, several veterans organizations throughout the community felt the need to honor our veterans on Saturday with motorcycle and car rides.

The first ride of the day took place at Doug’s Motor City. 100% of the profits from ‘The Ride In Honor Of Our Veterans’ will go directly to veterans. Anyone from the community was welcomed to participate.

“Anybody who wanted to come out and join us was welcome. We wanted to just get as much attention as we could for our veterans. That was the goal and we got Jeep’s and some Volkswagens and all kinds of people showed up,” said Kristen Borne, Templar Knights Motorcycle Club.

Over at Harley Davison, in Bowling Green, the Veterans for Veterans organization spent the day raising funds for their initiatives to help veterans and their families in our community.

“Our ride today at Harley Davidson Bowling Green was lead by John of the Southern Cruisers. They lead this in support of our veteran initiatives to raise money to continue our meal planning and support for our veterans with needs. Our new initiative is a holiday mission in order to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to those with needs and clothing and toys for the children of veterans with needs,” said Cory Felts, Veterans for Veterans LLC.

Rounding the day out at the local VFW Post 1298 cars, bikes, and jeeps of all kinds drove around Bowling Green to honor those who have served our country in the 2020 Freedom Ride.

“The reason why we had this ride today was that the VFW is a veterans support organization (VSO) and we have various programs to help veterans out with getting groceries or electricity or that kind of thing. We have not been able to earn any money since this Covid pandemic hit so we were able to earn a little money today and then celebrate veterans seeing as how veterans weren’t going to get an official thank you we thought we would do this ourselves,” said Michael Bessette, Junior Vice Commander.

“Veterans this time of year, it is rough on them anyways. They remember brothers and sisters that may not have made it back and things like that and you know with all the quarantine that’s been going on there is a lot of depression. Not a lot of these veterans get out and today a lot of great patriots got to just come and have a great time. So that was our main agenda,” added Glenn Skagg, Commander.

The VFW Post 1298 did cancel their annual Veterans Day dinner this year due to Covid-19.

