WATCH - Sensational for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine and very warm temperatures dominated our Saturday. Look for similar conditions Sunday as “Indian Summer” weather rolls on!

High temperatures Sunday will reach the upper 70s, with 80 degrees not out of the question. Same holds true for Monday, where a record high temp may fall (78 set in 1890)! Changes arrive Tuesday as our next system approaches with showers. Rain chances continue into Veterans' Day Wednesday before we dry out. Cooler air arrives by mid-week, although temps will remain above normal down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 77, Low 56, winds SE-7

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, continued warm. High 77, Low 58, winds S-10

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, showers possible late. High 76, Low 58, winds S-13

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 82 (1909)

Record Low: 20 (1953)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.72″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 70)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

