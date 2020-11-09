13 News’ political analysts discuss the “unprecedented” election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 7, 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden was declared President-Elect of the United States of America.

Reporter Ashton Jones sat down the 13 News' political analysts Dr. Saundra Ardrey and Dr. Scott Lasley for an in depth discussion about the election.

“We’ve heard a lot of concerns recently about the idea of voter fraud in this election, could you address that and how likely it is that there could be a substantial amount of fraud that would impact the elections turnout?" asked 13 News reporter Ashton Jones.

“You know, looking at this election, you know, there’s not just one state that makes the difference. And it’s not just 1000 votes. You know, right now, Georgia is the closest, which is a little bit over 10,000 votes. We’re not sure exactly where Arizona is gonna end up once we’ve done counting. But, you know, there’s just, one of the big questions when you look at voting irregularities is, is there enough so far, there’s not really been significant evidence of a fraud that, it’s probably not uncommon that there’s some minor irregularities or mistakes made, but widespread fraud that can whip they can throw the type of changing lecture results that we need to be talking about here is just rare," replied Dr. Scott Lasley, WKU’s Political Science Department Head.

“There are about a dozen, I guess, lawsuits that have already been filed, and Donald Trump and his and his legal team said that we can expect even more on on Monday. And so at least a dozen we know about most of them have already been dismissed, because of lack lack of lack of merit, or lack of proof that anything happened. But there is at least one suit that may get some traction. And that’s in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area where there’s some legitimate concerns again, such as should the ballots that were submitted, after the election day, should those be counted," explained associate professor Dr. Saundra Ardrey in response to the question of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“And let’s talk about the amount of firsts that are happening in this election, particularly with the vice president. We’ve never had a female Vice President and especially one of color."

”Yes, that’s sort of the biggie. But this election was also full of there was the first openly transgendered person to be elected to a state legislature of New Mexico is the first state to have an all women of color delegation going to the House of Representatives. So that’s very new. And, of course, we have the first woman, the first black person, and the first Asian woman, Asian descent, elected to the second highest office. So that’s a really historic and a really, really big one. And also to accommodate that we’ve got our first second gentlemen, to be led to her husband, Douglas Emhoff, I believe it is. And so we’ll see what will his role be, in addition," said Dr. Ardrey.

“There’s the oldest elected president with Joe Biden, certainly there are a number of firsts with Vice President Elect Harris. You know, she’s obviously the first woman to that’s going to hold the position of vice president. She’s the first black American American to be elected vice president. She’s also the first Indian American to serve in that capacity. I think it’s also worth noting that you know, if you look at the U.S. House elections, that Republicans, Republican women in particular did quite well, this election, there were only 13 republican women serving the U.S. House and you should be somewhere in the mid 20s. And so you know, even though that’s not a first that really is that is the most number of republican women ever serving in the U.S. House. And so this is a more diverse in addition to Vice President-Elect Harris, you know, breaking down barriers, that you are seeing increased diversity and representation in the U.S. House in particular," replied Dr. Lasley about this election’s numerous “firsts."

