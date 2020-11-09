7-year-old boy makes 1,437 cards for first responders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One seven year old boy is making cards for first responders.

The Muhlenberg County boy, Ayden Robbins, started his journey last year donating blankets to the local humane society. From there, he’s taken on a new project each season.

This time, he’s given out 1,437 Christmas cards to first responders in his area.

Ayden says his favorite part is meeting his local heroes. But the first responders' favorite part seems to be the care Ayden puts into every card.

“When he sends them cards, he think he’s just letting them know thank you. He doesn’t understand the impact--and I’ve been told by several--the impact he makes on their day or their job, what they’re doing," says Ayden’s grandmother, Leah Norris.

Ayden’s asking for Christmas card donations so he can give out even more.

You can visit Ayden’s Facebook group here for more information or to donate.

