Absolutely Aiden euthanized after incident at Keeneland

The 4-year-old colt went down about 200 yards short of the finish in the $150,000 Lafayette Stakes.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Keeneland says thoroughbred Absolutely Aiden has been euthanized following an injury suffered in a chain-reaction incident that toppled several riders on the second day of the Breeders' Cup world championships.

The 4-year-old colt went down about 200 yards short of the finish in the $150,000 Lafayette Stakes. That threw rider Chris Landeros from Absolutely Aiden and unseated Tyler Gaffalione aboard Dinar and David Cohen from Strike That.

Dinar and Strike That were able to walk off the track, but Absolutely Aiden was taken off in a van. Veterinarians determined that he suffered a disarticulation of his left front fetlock, a separation of two bones at their joint.

He was euthanized given the extent of the injury. Keeneland said all three jockeys were evaluated and are OK.

