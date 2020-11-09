Advertisement

Bidens bringing two German shepherds, one a rescue, to White House

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(Gray News) - When President-elect Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden move into the White House, their four-legged family members will join them.

The Bidens have two German shepherds named Champ and Major. They got Champ as a puppy in 2008 while Joe Biden was serving as vice president and fostered Major before adopting him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

Major will be one of the first rescue dogs in the White House.

During the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden campaigned on social media with a promise to “bring dogs back to the White House.”

President Donald Trump and his family do not have any dogs or other pets, breaking the tradition of “first pet.” In the administration prior, President Barack Obama and his family had two Portuguese water dogs, both adopted while Obama was in office.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

