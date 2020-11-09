Advertisement

Bush calls election ‘fair’ and outcome `clear’

FILE-- In a Jan. 25, 2007 file photo President George W. Bush waves as he departs the White House in Washington for a trip to Missouri to speak on healthcare.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President George W. Bush says the American people “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

He says in a statement that “no matter how you voted, your vote counted.”

And Bush says President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, with any unresolved issues to be “properly adjudicated.”

Bush says now is the time when “we must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

