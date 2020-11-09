Advertisement

DeAngelo Malone Named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week

Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For the second time in his career, defensive end DeAngelo Malone was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.

The WKU Football senior had a career-high 12 total tackles to go along with two sacks – for 14 yards lost – and three quarterback hurries in the Hilltoppers' 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic. His third hurry forced an errant throw, leading to a Kyle Bailey interception in the fourth quarter.

Malone was given an 81.2 rating by PFF College for his performance at Florida Atlantic, which led all C-USA defensive ends.

It was Malone’s fifth multi-sack game and sixth multi-hurry game of his career. His 23 sacks as a Hilltopper rank second in the program’s FBS Era (since 2009) behind only Quanterus Smith’s 24, while his 40.5 tackles for loss rank third behind Smith’s 41 and Andrew Jackson’s 43.

The Atlanta, Ga., native previously was honored after last season’s performance at Southern Miss – the Hilltoppers' upcoming opponent – when he had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks, including one where he forced a fumble on a strip-sack, then recovered the fumble himself and took it into the end zone for a 5-yard scoop-and-score touchdown.

WKU and Southern Miss face off this Saturday, November 14 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kick time will be 2:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers are 3-0 all-time against the Golden Eagles, including a 28-10 victory last year in Hattiesburg, Miss.

