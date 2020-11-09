Financial planner advises people to be cautious about jumping into rising market

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pfizer’s news sent the stock market soaring, and as it reached a record high, one local financial expert is warning people what not to do.

“It’s a strong temptation to want to jump back in. And I would just remind people back in March, you know, most people didn’t know how quickly it would go down either,” said Tony Walker of Tony Walker Financial.

As the market favors stability, the promising announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine contributed to its rise, but how much of the rise was associated with the presidential election? Walker says history indicates it was a combination of factors, in addition to the race.

“Because this election also included the pandemic, which had a huge, huge effect on our economy. So whether this particular election had a lot to do with it or not, I’m just saying, coupled with a pandemic, it certainly did.”

He adds that if you’re in a 401K or making regular contributions to one this year, there was a 35 percent loss, but now it’s skyrocketed. This is good news for people regularly making contributions to their 401K’s.

“Because over time, you’re buying the highs and the lows. But for somebody with money on the sidelines, to say when to jump into the market, that’s very difficult to time. And I’d probably be a little lax in saying you should just jump into the market right now. So systematic contributions to the market, generally win the day over the long term versus trying to throw your money in or yank it out at one time.”

Walker encourages you to contact your financial planner before making any decisions.

