Forget heating up the turkey, Kentucky to see near-record heat Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hard to believe that we are entering the second full week of November with highs in the 80s and sunshine!

You'll break a sweat from the heat before even attempting to scratch off the lotto ticket! More heat expected to start the work week! (WBKO)

We have plenty of sunshine to start the week with very warm conditions all in part to a large high pressure system that continues to spin around the Virginias. With the south winds and ample sunshine, we will be flirting with records for heat in Kentucky -- records that go back to the late 19th century! Our forecast high on Monday for Bowling Green will beat the record of 78 set back in 1890 as we expect the low 80s once more before temperatures begin to fall back down as moisture moves back in!

Tuesday will still be very warm with highs in the mid 70s and increasing clouds as a front approaches. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph before and during the afternoon showers. Between Tuesday afternoon and Veteran’s Day (Wednesday) afternoon, we could see between a quarter of an inch of rainfall to over an inch in some spots, especially in central Kentucky! Things will dry back out from Wednesday evening through the first half of the weekend. Showers are possible Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs starting Veteran’s Day through Sunday will only be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Long range forecast computer models indicate that we will see continued above average temperatures (though not as warm as Monday!) and drier than normal conditions leading up to the start of Thanksgiving week! It’s still a little too far out to pinpoint what the holiday week will look like, but we will continue to track it and update you first here on 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Record heat expected. High 81. Low 58. Winds S at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered PM showers. Breezy. High 76. Low 58. Winds S at 13 mph.

VETERAN’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated AM showers. High 66. Low 46. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82R

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 82 (2005)

Record Low: 19 (1993, 1971)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.02″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.60″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 17)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

