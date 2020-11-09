Advertisement

Governor Beshear announced 1,745 new cases on Monday, 122,567 total

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 update can be watched here

Governor Beshear announced 1,745 new cases on Monday, 197 of those are 18 and under. That brings the state’s total cases to 122,567.

Beshear announced 11 new deaths bringing the state’s total to 1,576.

1,133 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 300 are in the ICU and 142 are on a ventilator.

The governor reported 22 new cases in Warren County, 17 in Barren, and 11 in Grayson.

The state’s positivity rate is 7.49%

More information about Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 can be found here

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says past week was highest COVID-19 case total
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Dogs rescued from Columbia home.
50 animals found dead, 23 rescued from Tenn. home

Latest News

Senator Rand Paul visits WKU's campus following election.
Senator Rand Paul visits WKU’s campus following the election
Barren County Schools extended distanced learning, superintendent explains why
Red Zone, cases, quaratines contribute to reasons Barren Co. extended distanced learning
Tony Walker breaks down stock market rise do's and don'ts
Financial planner advises people to be cautious about jumping into rising market
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward