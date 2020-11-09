Governor Beshear announced 1,745 new cases on Monday, 122,567 total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 update can be watched here

Governor Beshear announced 1,745 new cases on Monday, 197 of those are 18 and under. That brings the state’s total cases to 122,567.

Beshear announced 11 new deaths bringing the state’s total to 1,576.

1,133 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 300 are in the ICU and 142 are on a ventilator.

The governor reported 22 new cases in Warren County, 17 in Barren, and 11 in Grayson.

The state’s positivity rate is 7.49%

More information about Kentucky's response to COVID-19

