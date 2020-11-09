Historic landmark damaged in Hart County

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person(s) responsible for damaging a historic landmark.

Officials say the landmark was damaged over the weekend in the overnight hours at Hopewell Church.

Tracks at the scene indicate a truck ran into the object and then left the scene, officials say.

Anyone with information should contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 270-524-0011.

