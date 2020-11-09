Historic landmark damaged in Hart County
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person(s) responsible for damaging a historic landmark.
Officials say the landmark was damaged over the weekend in the overnight hours at Hopewell Church.
Tracks at the scene indicate a truck ran into the object and then left the scene, officials say.
Anyone with information should contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 270-524-0011.
