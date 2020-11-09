Advertisement

Historic landmark damaged in Hart County

Historical landmark damaged in Hart County.
Historical landmark damaged in Hart County.(Hart Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person(s) responsible for damaging a historic landmark.

Officials say the landmark was damaged over the weekend in the overnight hours at Hopewell Church.

Tracks at the scene indicate a truck ran into the object and then left the scene, officials say.

Anyone with information should contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 270-524-0011.

Hopewell Church, in the Canmer community, had an historic landmark damaged in the overnight...

Posted by Hart County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, November 8, 2020

