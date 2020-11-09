Little Fox Bakery celebrates new location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has negatively impacted so many small businesses in 2020. However, a local Bowling Green bakery says it’s not only here to stay, but is settling into a new location.

While Little Fox is doing well now they say that the COVID- pandemic did present them with set backs.

“It definitely involved a lot of uncertainty especially because my mom is older and we had to keep that into consideration," said Alison Taylor Owner.

They say they did not let anything stop them. The small business is now celebrating two months in their new location on the square in Bowling Green and say they are doing better than ever.

“We have had an incredible response from the community, as well as seeing a lot of new faces in here and I think moving to the square was a really big step up for us,” said Taylor.

They are now preparing for the holiday season. Getting Thanksgiving pies backed and distributed.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.