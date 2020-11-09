Red Zone, cases, quaratines contribute to reasons Barren Co. extended distanced learning

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Counties in the COVID Red Zone led to some districts switching from in-person to distanced learning, Barren County being one of the school districts.

The district halted in-person learning starting October 26 and planned to be back Monday, but they have extended in-person learning to next Monday, November 16 as cases continue to surge.

“And so it’s a very difficult balancing act," said Superintendent Bo Matthews. "We’re trying to make the best decision that we can. Any decision we make, we recognize that not everyone agrees with those decisions, but we respect those opinions, we understand it is still a local decision. And that’s been the methodology that we’ve used to determine if we’re going to have in-person learning or convert to distance learning.”

Matthews says the decision to extend the closure is based on cases, the number of students and teachers quarantined and the number of positive cases as well.

“It’s this constant battle of trying to weigh different data points. To decide whether or not we’re going to have in-person learning it, it would be easier just to follow the index the map, when it says you’re red, you’re out. But there are a great many considerations that have to be made for families, whether that’s parents, grandparents, caregivers.”

Barren County is in the COVID ‘red zone’ according to the latest Incidence Rate Map in Kentucky.

Below is the latest information on cases and quarantines within the distrist:

November 9 - We currently have 14 active cases for in-person students and staff. Please notify your school if your child tests positive or is quarantined. Stay safe, BC! #WeareBC Posted by Barren County Schools on Monday, November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.