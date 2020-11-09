Son of missing Logan County man asking for public’s help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The son of a missing Logan County man is asking for your help.

Billy Knight’s father, Terry Knight, went missing Friday morning. The 46-year-old was last seen at the USA Fuel in Russellville wearing a camouflage hoodie, work pants and work boots.

Missing Person: -Terry W Knight - W, M, 6ft, 225lbs -brown hair and blue blue eyes -wearing camo zip hoodie, gray... Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 6, 2020

His son says a witness also reports seeing him on US 68 headed towards Hopkinsville.

Billy Knight tells 13 news there are several search groups out looking for his father. He says he’s asking for any help the community can offer.

“If you see my dad, just call us or something. Don’t be afraid to engage with him. He’s a nice guy, man. I mean, he’s give his shirt off his back for anyone, even a stranger. I’m at a loss right now. I don’t understand why he would do this. This is not like him. I’ve just never seen this from him," explains Knight emotionally.

If you have any information on terry knight’s whereabouts, contact the Logan County dispatch at 270-726-4911.

