Advertisement

Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on...
The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on Sunday.(Source: Virgin Hyperloop One/CNN/file)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An unproven transportation system called a “hyperloop” gave its first test ride in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Called the Virgin Hyperloop, it uses magnets and vacuum tubes to move pods.

The goal is to reach 600 mph with low energy expenditure, but the test run was much slower due to the length of the track.

Virgin Hyperloop is still raising money for a six-mile test facility. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is also interested in the technology.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear says past week was highest COVID-19 case total
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Governor Beshear announced 1,745 new cases on Monday, 122,567 total
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Dogs rescued from Columbia home.
50 animals found dead, 23 rescued from Tenn. home

Latest News

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.
Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought
Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights”...
After Biden win, McConnell says Trump OK to fight election
Trump signs sit beside a mailbox as supporters of President Donald Trump set up to protest...
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts