Allen County will hold Christmas parade with changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holidays are a few weeks away, and traditions may look different this year due to COVID-19. While most communities have opted to cancel some holiday events the Allen County community will still hold their Christmas parade.

“We decided since this year has been terrible this year that we need to keep the tradition going. The parade is held outside and we are just going to use common sense. We are going to have rules in play," said Cathy LaFitte, Executive Director.

With those new rules in place, those who choose to participate in the parade this year will be asked to make a few changes to their floats.

“We are asking those who participate to be mindful and maybe not have 30 or 40 people on a float. Let’s limit the participation there. Also, we are going to ask that everyone show throws out candy to wear gloves,” said Lafitte.

They say that they are expecting the Scottsville square to be crowded for this parade and to make sure you get there early, get your seat, and try to keep your distance from others.

The parade is on December 5 and starts at 4:30 p.m.

