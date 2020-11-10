Advertisement

Allen County will hold Christmas parade with changes

(KNOP)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holidays are a few weeks away, and traditions may look different this year due to COVID-19. While most communities have opted to cancel some holiday events the Allen County community will still hold their Christmas parade.

“We decided since this year has been terrible this year that we need to keep the tradition going. The parade is held outside and we are just going to use common sense. We are going to have rules in play," said Cathy LaFitte, Executive Director.

With those new rules in place, those who choose to participate in the parade this year will be asked to make a few changes to their floats.

“We are asking those who participate to be mindful and maybe not have 30 or 40 people on a float. Let’s limit the participation there. Also, we are going to ask that everyone show throws out candy to wear gloves,” said Lafitte.

They say that they are expecting the Scottsville square to be crowded for this parade and to make sure you get there early, get your seat, and try to keep your distance from others.

The parade is on December 5 and starts at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Governor Beshear announced 1,745 new cases on Monday, 122,567 total
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Historical landmark damaged in Hart County.
Historic landmark damaged in Hart County
Logan County man missing since Friday morning.
Son of missing Logan County man asking for public’s help
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Cameron joins other Republican attorneys general in amicus brief about Penn. mail-in ballots

Latest News

Tracking showers for later today
WATCH - Warm and dry start before showers arrive!
welcome center
Good News: KY Welcome Center is almost done
Firetrucks park on State Street as first responders put out fire at local pub.
Dublin’s Irish Pub closes for one week after fire
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus