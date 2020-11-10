Appellate panel rebukes judge elected to state Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky judge who was elected last week to the Kentucky Supreme Court has been rebuked in a ruling issued by the state Court of Appeals for losing his temper during a hearing. News outlets report the Court of Appeals released the opinion Friday. It says Greenup Circuit Judge Robert B. Conley acted “peremptorily, profanely and dyspeptically” when he shouted and cursed at a defendant and slammed his hand on his bench. Conley revoked defendant James Burns' probation and sentenced him to 10 years in prison during the hearing last year. The appellate panel reversed Conley’s order and sent the case back to him.

