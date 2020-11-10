Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor says President-elect Joe Biden’s emphasis on wearing masks to slow the coronavirus will bolster compliance with a mask requirement in Kentucky. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that “leading by example is critical” in the fight to curb the virus’s spread. He notes that Biden wears a mask on a regular basis. Biden implored Americans on Monday to wear masks, saying it could save tens of thousands of lives in the months ahead. The call comes at a time when Kentucky has set records for COVID-19 cases. Republican President Donald Trump easily carried Kentucky in the close presidential election.

