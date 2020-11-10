Advertisement

Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor says President-elect Joe Biden’s emphasis on wearing masks to slow the coronavirus will bolster compliance with a mask requirement in Kentucky. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that “leading by example is critical” in the fight to curb the virus’s spread. He notes that Biden wears a mask on a regular basis. Biden implored Americans on Monday to wear masks, saying it could save tens of thousands of lives in the months ahead. The call comes at a time when Kentucky has set records for COVID-19 cases. Republican President Donald Trump easily carried Kentucky in the close presidential election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

