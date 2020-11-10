Advertisement

Dublin’s Irish Pub closes for one week after fire

By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a call about a fire inside Dublin’s.

“We did find a fire in the wall, that was quickly extinguished. We did remove all the smoke from the building because there was quite a bit,” Marlee Boenig said. Boenig is the public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Nobody was injured in the fire. The fire department checked surrounding floors of the building to make sure everyone was out and there wasn’t the possibility of it spreading.

“We searched the two floors above the pub just to make sure there wasn’t any extension, and check for anyone that might still be in there and we found those to be clear," Boenig said.

Dublin’s took to Facebook Monday afternoon saying they estimate it will be one week until the pub is open again.

“This one hurts but as I said last time, we are too stubborn to let it keep us down. As of now, we expect Dublin’s to be out of commission for approximately one week but will keep you updated as we know more,” the Facebook Post said.

Those with Dublin’s also said if you wanted to help support them during this time you can visit their second establishment called The Alley Pub & Pizza.

