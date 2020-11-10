Advertisement

Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke receives donation of body armor

Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke
Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke(GPD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization, provided the new safety equipment for Zeke which was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always”.

The vest was sponsored by Tom Infante of Cold Spring.

