Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke receives donation of body armor

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization, provided the new safety equipment for Zeke which was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always”.

The vest was sponsored by Tom Infante of Cold Spring.

Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke (GPD)

