GRDHD reports 147 additional COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 147 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

The new cases reported included 56 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 40 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 22 in Ohio County, 17 in Union County, and six in Webster County. The COVID-19 related deaths from Daviess County and McLean County.

GRDHD said the new numbers represented the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day for the seven county region to date, surpassing the October 3 report of 140 new cases.

There have been 6,089 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

29 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

407 (7%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,860 (80%).

Ohio County has now had a total of 715 cases of the virus and 11 related deaths.

