Hart County Schools remain virtual

Hart County Schools moving to virtual classes
Hart County Schools moving to virtual classes(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -Hart County Schools will remain virtual through November 13. The school district hopes to return to in-person learning on November 16.

The following is a message from Debbie Fowler, Assistant Superintendent Hart County Schools:

"Hart County’s COVID-19 data is trending in the right direction; however, we are not where we had hoped to be at this point. Therefore, Hart County Virtual Academy will continue for all students through Friday, November 13. We are looking at data daily, and we hope we can begin in-person instruction again on Monday, November 16, with the green group; and on Tuesday, November 17, with the orange group.

The next update will come out Friday, November 13. Please remember meal pickup for anyone 18 and under is still available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11-1 at all schools.

Looking at the data day-by-day gives us the best chance of getting our students to in-person instruction as soon as possible."

