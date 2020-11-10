KSP investigating murder in Rockcastle County

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Rockcastle County man was arrested Monday night and charged in the shooting death of his step-mother.

According to Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London, 42-year-old George Henshaw was having an argument with his step-mother, 60-year-old Lois Henshaw. KSP said George Henshaw fatally shot Lois Henshaw during the argument. She was pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner.

George Henshaw is charged with Murder, First Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

