Lawmakers delve into budget challenges for 2021 session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are delving into the challenges of crafting a new state budget expected to be strained by spending demands caused by the coronavirus outbreak. State Budget Director John Hicks made a presentation to a legislative panel Tuesday. He pointed to rising Medicaid enrollment and lower revenues for state parks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the state's virus-battered economy lost tens of thousands of jobs that haven't returned. But the state's revenue collections remain resilient. Hicks says state general fund receipts in October rose 3% compared with last year's total.