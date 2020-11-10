Advertisement

Lawmakers delve into budget challenges for 2021 session

Kentucky lawmakers address 2021 budget.
Kentucky lawmakers address 2021 budget.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are delving into the challenges of crafting a new state budget expected to be strained by spending demands caused by the coronavirus outbreak. State Budget Director John Hicks made a presentation to a legislative panel Tuesday. He pointed to rising Medicaid enrollment and lower revenues for state parks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the state’s virus-battered economy lost tens of thousands of jobs that haven’t returned. But the state’s revenue collections remain resilient. Hicks says state general fund receipts in October rose 3% compared with last year’s total.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

