Advertisement

Lawmakers react to projected Biden victory

Joe Biden is projected winner in U.S. Presidential election
Joe Biden is projected winner in U.S. Presidential election(AP)
By Gray DC News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - The Associated Press declared Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden is the projected winner of the presidency.

Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold after the AP projected he won Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has not conceded yet. His campaign released a statement saying they will continue to fight the election results in court.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with current and newly elected lawmakers to get their reaction. Watch their interviews below.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID):

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona):

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio):

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky):

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia):

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Florida):

Rep. David Rouzer (R-North Carolina):

Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-Texas):

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-Louisiana):

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana):

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio):

Rep.-elect Kat Cammack (R-Florida):

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Governor Beshear announced 1,745 new cases on Monday, 122,567 total
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; issues guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings
Historical landmark damaged in Hart County.
Historic landmark damaged in Hart County
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus

Latest News

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to a gathering of supporters in...
Republican Mitch McConnell wins re-election
Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., asks questions to Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical...
Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District
Ranking member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House...
Republican US Rep. Comer wins 3rd term in western Kentucky
President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Trump wins Kentucky