Lawmakers react to projected Biden victory

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - The Associated Press declared Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden is the projected winner of the presidency.

Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold after the AP projected he won Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has not conceded yet. His campaign released a statement saying they will continue to fight the election results in court.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with current and newly elected lawmakers to get their reaction. Watch their interviews below.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID):

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona):

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio):

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky):

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia):

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Florida):

Rep. David Rouzer (R-North Carolina):

Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-Texas):

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-Louisiana):

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana):

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio):

Rep.-elect Kat Cammack (R-Florida):

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.