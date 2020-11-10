Monroe Co. with highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to state data, Monroe County’s COVID-19 surge is one of the worst of any county in Kentucky.

The county has had 480 cases since the start of the pandemic, 329 have recovered and there have been six deaths. The incidence rate is currently at 159.6. For comparison, Warren County’s rate is at just over 40 while the state rate is 39.75.

The health department believes the lack of following guidelines contributes to the growing number of cases.

“When you have this surge in cases, so does your hospitalization rates, your intensive care unit increase, and then deaths," said Jill Ford, Public Health Director with Monroe County Health Department. "So I think it’s very important for us to think about, you know, what can we do for each other and for our neighbor and be compliant with all of these recommendations, mask-wearing, social distancing, you know, hand hygiene, avoiding gatherings just those rates or recommendations. I think it’s imperative right now that we all come together.”

Monroe County schools continue with distanced learning as the county remains in the red zone. The health department says there’s currently eight patients in the hospital. Officials are pleading with the community to follow guidelines.

“Maybe some folks wear their masks, but not appropriately, you know, below the nose or on the chin,” said Ford. “We’re getting some reports of people not adhering to quarantine recommendations. All of this, combined, I think is causing our surge and, you know, we really have to work together, we’ve got to cooperate as a community.”

