Possibility of distance learning days in lieu of snow days

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The capability of distance learning might mean that those beloved days off for bad weather could be a thing of the past.

Barren County Schools says they could possibly implement distance learning when it snows this winter instead of canceling school days altogether. The school does provide chrome books for all students. Additionally, the district hands out devices that provide internet for homes that don’t have it.

“We may not use the term snow days, but they may be a direct result because roads were not safe. We just flipped the switch,” said Superintendent, Bo Matthews. “And it’s a distance learning day and the clock just continues to move in terms of student learning and progress. And we don’t have those periodic or intermittent start and stops due to weather, I think we’ll be able to continue with the model that we have implemented now.”

In an already digital world, perhaps this new form of learning was coming eventually, the pandemic just sped things up, giving a possible new meaning to snow days.

“Out of necessity, comes invention," said Matthews. “In many respects, I would say that education is forever changed the distance learning, we probably saw this happen in the college university levels, and now we’re doing it at the elementary. So I’m not sure what the future looks like. But definitely, technology is going to be a part of it. And we deliver education for years to come.”

Barren County Schools currently plans to re-open schools Monday after going all virtual for several weeks to combat COVID-19 cases.

