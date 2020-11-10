Gov. Beshear reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases; issues guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The Governor highlighted a tweet from Med Center Health CEO Connie Smith thanking Chick-fil-A for bringing food for the night shift nursing staff.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,120 new cases of the virus Tuesday raising the total number of infections to 124,646 since the outbreak began.

The Governor reported 14 deaths raising the death toll to 1,590.

Those reported lost to the virus Tuesday include an 80-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Bracken County; an 84-year-old man from Bullitt County; a 91-year-old woman from Daviess County; an 86-year-old man from Hopkins County; five men, ages 76, 84, 86, 87 and 89, from Jessamine County; an 87-year-old man from Marshall County; a 92-year-old woman from McLean County; a 68-year-old man from Muhlenberg County; and a 76-year-old man from Shelby County.

All five men from Jessamine County were residents at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center.

The Governor recognized Glasgow native Timothy England, a 10-year employee of the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction, who passed away on Nov. 8 due to COVID-19 complications. He was 60 years old.

Tim was a Heating and Cooling Systems field inspector. He traveled the state making sure systems were working and properly installed for new home buyers and businesses.

“This remembrance is particularly hard because it’s someone who was one of our own in state government. Tim, a Glasgow native, enjoyed spending time with family, and I’m told his grandkids were his life. He also enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and just being outdoors with his wife. His family says he loved making people laugh,” said Gov. Beshear. “We promise to your family to work harder so that others don’t have to go through what they are going through right now.”

Gov. Beshear announced many counties with double digit new cases of the virus including Warren with 68 and Barren with 14.

Kentucky State Police Class 100 at the Kentucky State Police Academy reported an outbreak of the virus with one confirmed case and others exhibiting symptoms. KSP said they were taking steps to stop further spread.

Dr. Steven Stack discussed Thanksgiving plans and guidance for a safe holiday, issuing the following guidelines:

Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.

Always wear a face covering or mask.

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 ft. or more.

Avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors.

Do not host or attend crowded parades.

Avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on or after Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times during the year. It is a special time for my family which is normally spent with a lot of extended family,” said Gov. Beshear. “But this year those larger gatherings can be very dangerous. We are seeing COVID-19 spread and the resulting loss happening more at family and social gatherings than anywhere else right now. This, right now, is the most dangerous time we’ve had with this virus.”

Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving earlier in the fall (the second Monday of October) and both provincial and federal officials have pointed to the holiday as one cause for a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across their country.

“As you make your plans for the holidays, I urge you, please – 2020 has been a mess for all of us – but we’ve got to hang in there just a little bit longer,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). “We are very optimistic in the first signs for the first vaccine to report information from its major trial. It suggests that our scientists have been able to figure out ways to get us back to life more like we used to know it, but we have to stay the course this Thanksgiving.”

Alternatives to the normal celebration were suggested, including:

Shopping online and/or at less crowded small businesses.

Enjoying hiking, hunting or other outdoor activities during the holiday weekend.

Supporting fellow Kentuckians by buying Kentucky Proud ingredients or ordering take-out from local restaurants for a Thanksgiving meal with their household.

