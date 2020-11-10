WATCH - Rain and Cooler Temps Coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was a record-smashing day for Bowling Green! The high of 81 degrees easily bested the old mark of 78, set way back in 1890. We’ll have another very warm day Tuesday before a cold front arrives with rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Most of the rain from our mid-week system comes overnight Tuesday into early morning Wednesday. Upwards of a half inch of rain is possible before this system moves out. Sunshine returns late Wednesday, but temps will be decidedly cooler, topping out in the more seasonable low 60s. The rest of the work week appears dry.

Into the weekend, a new system arrives with shower chances late Saturday into Sunday. Highs remain in the 60s with lows mainly in the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered PM showers. Breezy. High 76. Low 60. Winds S-16

VETERAN’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated AM showers. High 63. Low 49. Winds NW-7

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. High 65, Low 43, winds N-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81R

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 78 (1890)

Record Low: 20 (1991)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.14″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 17)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

