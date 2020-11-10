Advertisement

WATCH - Rainy Tonight, Cooler Wednesday

Say Goodbye to Highs in the 80s!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers have arrived in South-Central KY, and periods of rain along with a few rumbles of thunder are likely into the overnight.

A cold front slides through the region before daybreak Wednesday morning. This puts an end to the rain, although clouds will linger through much of Veteran’s Day. Afternoon readings will run over 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday’s, staying mainly in the 50s. The rest of the work week looks better, with fair skies returning along with more seasonable readings for mid-November.

For the weekend, we do see a short-lived warmup along with slight chances for a few showers late Saturday into Sunday morning. The weekend should not be a washout, however. Another shot of cool air arrives for the start of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

VETERAN’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated AM showers. Morning High 63, Temps Falling into 50s, Low 49. Winds N-7

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. High 65, Low 40, winds N-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. High 64, Low 39, winds NE-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 82 (2002)

Record Low: 18 (1913)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.26″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 17)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

