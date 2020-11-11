4-star Zion Harmon signs with WKU Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the best players in the state of Kentucky has signed his letter of intent to play for the WKU Hilltoppers basketball program. As Marshall County’s Zion Harmon has put pen to paper and will suit up for Rick Stansbury and company next season.

Harmon, one of the top contenders for Kentucky’s 2021 Mr. Basketball Award and an All-American candidate, averaged 25.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a junior at Marshall County High School in 2019-20.

The consensus four-star recruit is ranked as the 20th-best prospect in the country and No. 4 at his position by ESPN.

Harmon ranked sixth in the state of Kentucky in scoring as a junior, as well as ninth in 3-pointers made (95) and free-throw percentage (84.5). He helped Marshall County finish 23-11 and reach the First Region Tournament championship game.

The first-team All-State selection also received the honor as a freshman at Adair County High School, where he was named 2018 MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year. He averaged 32.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds for Adair County.

Before that, he won a state championship in 2017 as an eighth-grader at Bowling Green High School. Harmon averaged 16.8 points in helping the Purples to a 36-2 record, including 18 points in the title game.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.